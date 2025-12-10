JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.49 Million Stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF $YLD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,854 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.53% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 417,594 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,999,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 163,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,046 shares during the period.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of YLD stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

