Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of Addus HomeCare worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 35.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $16,155,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 27.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,696. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

