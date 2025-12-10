JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Armstrong World Industries worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,886,000 after buying an additional 172,779 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:AWI opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.37 and a one year high of $206.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.30.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.