California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Expand Energy worth $45,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

