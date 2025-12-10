Concentrix Corporation $CNXC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,865 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Concentrix worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 532.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 47.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Concentrix by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.03 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 286,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,048,361.83. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.3%

CNXC stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Concentrix Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.10). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

