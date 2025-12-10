Prudential PLC Purchases 106,399 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Prudential PLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 106,399 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $188,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

