Stephen Shea Acquires 1,400 Shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Shea acquired 1,400 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $39,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,816. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

OFLX opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.40. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Omega Flex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 41,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 23.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omega Flex

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.