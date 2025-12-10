James Ronald Dail Sells 662 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) COO James Ronald Dail sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $112,612.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,689.05. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ronald Dail also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 30th, James Ronald Dail sold 167 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $28,538.63.

On Wednesday, October 29th, James Ronald Dail sold 7,824 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,326,402.72.

On Monday, October 27th, James Ronald Dail sold 578 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $89,590.00.

On Friday, October 24th, James Ronald Dail sold 22 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $3,410.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, James Ronald Dail sold 1,421 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $213,150.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.0%

HURN opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $174.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $441.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.