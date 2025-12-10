Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.