Sharon Benzeno Sells 12,604 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 12,604 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $212,377.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,928.35. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Sharon Benzeno sold 297,925 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,927,679.50.

On Friday, November 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $5,216,346.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADPT stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 593.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.