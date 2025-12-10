Christian Brown Sells 7,108 Shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Stock

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) CEO Christian Brown sold 7,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $174,217.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,401.39. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of CTRI stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Get Centuri alerts:

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Centuri had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.09%.The business had revenue of $848.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Centuri by 13,385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Centuri by 288.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 238.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Centuri by 121.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Centuri from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRI

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.