William Jr. Clyburn Acquires 204 Shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) Director William Jr. Clyburn purchased 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the purchase, the director owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,389.95. This trade represents a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2%

NSC stock opened at $289.58 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $302.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.16 and its 200-day moving average is $276.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

