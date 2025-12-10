Financial Comparison: Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) vs. Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA)

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Baltic International USA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $104.74 million 3.52 $45.85 million $1.09 11.69 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -0.60

Analyst Ratings

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stellus Capital Investment and Baltic International USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 29.77% 10.72% 3.95% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45%

Volatility and Risk

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats Baltic International USA on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

