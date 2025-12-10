IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,670.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of IMI to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,760 target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,960 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 2,440.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,555.96 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,572. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,383.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,246.16. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Ajai Puri bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,235 per share, with a total value of £22,350. Insiders have bought a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

