Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.1250.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 87.72%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 20,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $539,301.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,034,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,989.08. This trade represents a 2.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,465.65. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,695 shares of company stock worth $125,809 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,406,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,608,000 after purchasing an additional 839,183 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 16.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,721,000 after buying an additional 340,046 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,302,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 432,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 212,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 194,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

