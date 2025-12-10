First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $119,913.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $614,303.25. This trade represents a 24.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 304.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 286,409 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 6.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the first quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

Shares of THFF opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $732.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.70%.The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

