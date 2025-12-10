Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fresnillo from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

