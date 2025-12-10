Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 325.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

