Diadema Partners LP Lowers Stake in argenex SE $ARGX

Diadema Partners LP decreased its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. argenex accounts for about 1.0% of Diadema Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Diadema Partners LP’s holdings in argenex were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in argenex by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in argenex by 866.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in argenex during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of argenex by 550.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on argenex from $1,041.00 to $1,124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on argenex from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,070.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $917.39.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $889.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $711.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $934.62.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

