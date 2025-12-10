Dendur Capital LP Has $19.84 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Dendur Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 880,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises 1.8% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dendur Capital LP owned 0.09% of Western Digital worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 47.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.70.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 21.37%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,090. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $449,756.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,779.72. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,369 shares of company stock worth $4,013,785. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

