NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,424 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.3% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $343,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $2,341,061.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,149,931 shares of company stock worth $569,165,455. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.11. The company has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

