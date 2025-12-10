Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.6% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,397,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6%

TSM opened at $303.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

