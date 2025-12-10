Diadema Partners LP Purchases New Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $PHAT

Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Diadema Partners LP owned 0.06% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,738,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,140,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 489,260 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 1,134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. Research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHAT. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.