30,000 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Bought by Diadema Partners LP

Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.0% of Diadema Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,806 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $356,670.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,200.29. This trade represents a 67.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,616,127. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.