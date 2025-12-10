Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases Shares of 18,000 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 53,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,913,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.5%

GILD stock opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 571,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,027.62. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 135,757 shares of company stock worth $16,616,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.