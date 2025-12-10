Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases New Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. TTM Technologies makes up 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of TTM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,763,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,046.60. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,100.55. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,445 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

