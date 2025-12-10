Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys New Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,560.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 150.0% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 662.11, a PEG ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $147.86.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,860,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486,449.01. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,589 shares of company stock worth $16,439,742. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

