Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Position Lowered by Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health comprises approximately 18.1% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Guardant Health worth $22,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Guardant Health from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 28,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,066,813.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,928.69. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Saia sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $865,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,305. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 208,653 shares of company stock valued at $21,597,632 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $112.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

