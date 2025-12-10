Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 4,805 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $14,476,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

