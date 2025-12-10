Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,693 shares during the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.87% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,406,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 871,968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 219.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 85,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.