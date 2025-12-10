Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $584,420,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,037,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,347,000 after purchasing an additional 207,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $214.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 84.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

