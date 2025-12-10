BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,435 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $387.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $238.73 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

