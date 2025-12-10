Broad Bay Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,159 shares during the period. ACM Research accounts for about 3.0% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.65% of ACM Research worth $25,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,822,000 after buying an additional 348,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 196,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other ACM Research news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,530. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,388,396.96. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,150. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

