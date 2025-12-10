Broad Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $51.59 Million Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,637,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,585,000. Rocket Companies makes up 6.1% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Rocket Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $633,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $15,656,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,096,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,583,556.08. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $230,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 237.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

