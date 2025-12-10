Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,771 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

