BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 374,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,000. Oscar Health comprises 3.0% of BCS Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Oscar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $29,684,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 89.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,946 shares during the period. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 79,979 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $7,279,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $416,989.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,351,034 shares in the company, valued at $22,413,654.06. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 739,472 shares of company stock worth $12,616,880 over the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

