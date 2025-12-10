BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 160,808 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,000. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.8% of BCS Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,092,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,848,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,518,195,000 after buying an additional 599,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,802,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,949,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,310,000 after acquiring an additional 603,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,665,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,789 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $511,655. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

