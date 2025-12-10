6,433 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Purchased by BCS Private Wealth Management Inc.

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of BCS Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $686.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

