9,821 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Acquired by BCS Private Wealth Management Inc.

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. American Express makes up 1.2% of BCS Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in American Express by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $363.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $377.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.68. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.