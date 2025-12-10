BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,390 Docusign Inc. $DOCU

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 4.8% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

Docusign Stock Up 5.1%

DOCU opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $101.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, Director James A. Beer sold 450 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $30,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,322.12. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $427,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,187.44. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,461. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.