BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 558,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,383,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,834,000 after acquiring an additional 56,689 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $66.89.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

