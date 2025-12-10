BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $858,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 215,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after purchasing an additional 994,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,500,784,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,301,598 shares of company stock worth $300,561,785 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $201.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.17 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Argus reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.