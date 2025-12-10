BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $4,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,509 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,661 shares of company stock worth $27,292,820. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.