BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $261.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $278.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

