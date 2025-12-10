BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $983,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GS stock opened at $876.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $883.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.