BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $485,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.