Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.79 and traded as low as GBX 206.13. Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 206.13, with a volume of 16,160 shares.

Helios Underwriting Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of £147.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 6.19 EPS for the quarter. Helios Underwriting had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Underwriting plc will post 36.8921875 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

In other news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 762,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 238, for a total value of £1,814,102.64. Also, insider Tom Libassi sold 525,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 238, for a total value of £1,250,637.64. Insiders have sold 1,905,023 shares of company stock valued at $443,895,474 over the last three months. 32.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

