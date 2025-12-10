Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.79 and traded as low as GBX 206.13. Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 206.13, with a volume of 16,160 shares.
Helios Underwriting Trading Up 0.1%
The stock has a market cap of £147.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35.
Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 6.19 EPS for the quarter. Helios Underwriting had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Underwriting plc will post 36.8921875 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Helios Underwriting
Helios Underwriting Company Profile
Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Underwriting
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.