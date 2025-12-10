Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $3.80. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 35,636 shares traded.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.50. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

