Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $3.80. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 35,636 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CLRB
Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.50. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.