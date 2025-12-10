Personal Group (LON:PGH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.94 and traded as high as GBX 334. Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 324.08, with a volume of 37,561 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on PGH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Personal Group from GBX 368 to GBX 416 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 price objective on shares of Personal Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 523.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 326.81. The firm has a market cap of £101.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

