iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and traded as high as $66.99. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $66.91, with a volume of 257,941 shares.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $528.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter worth $12,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,625,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 386.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.